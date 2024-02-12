Glenn Maxwell Equals Rohit Sharma’s Record of T20I Centuries

Australia’s prolific batter Glenn Maxwell has equaled India captain Rohit Sharma’s record by hitting his fifth T20 international century at the Adelaide Oval during the second T20I against the West Indies.

In a dazzling display of batting prowess against Afghanistan earlier this year, Rohit outshone Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav. Trailing closely behind the trio, with three centuries apiece, are Babar Azam, Colin Munro, and Sabawoon Davizi.

Maxwell reached the 100 mark in just 50 balls. His innings concluded with an unbeaten 120 off 55 balls, embellished with 12 fours and eight towering sixes.

Most T20I Centuries

Player Innings Strike Rate Average 100s Rohit Sharma 143 139.98 31.29 5 Glenn Maxwell 94 155.26 30.83 5 Suryakumar Yadav 57 171.55 45.55 4 Babar Azam 103 129.12 41.55 3 Colin Munro 62 156.44 31.34 3 Sabawoon Davizi 31 138.93 41.03 3

After winning the toss, the West Indies chose to bowl first against Australia in Adelaide. When the home team was at 64-3 in just the seventh over, Marcus Stoinis came in to bat alongside Glenn Maxwell.

Together, they added a crucial 82 runs in 42 balls. Stoinis made a quick 16 runs off 15 balls. Later, Tim David joined them and scored an unbeaten 31 runs off just 14 balls.

Furthermore, the partnership between Maxwell and David yielded an unbroken 95 runs in just 38 balls. The 35-year-old batter achieved his fifth T20I century, surpassing Suryakumar Yadav’s four centuries and equaling Rohit Sharma’s most T20I centuries record.

The Aussies ended the innings with a score of 241 runs for the loss of 4 wickets, which is their fourth-highest score ever in this format of cricket.

This achievement is only behind their scores of 263-3 against Sri Lanka in 2016, 248-6 against England in 2013, and 245-5 against New Zealand in 2017/18.

Notably, this is now the highest total ever recorded by Australia in a T20 International match played on Australian soil, surpassing their previous best of 233-2 against Sri Lanka in Adelaide in 2019/20.

The only total higher than this on Australian grounds is the Melbourne Stars’ 273-2 against the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2021/22 BBL.

Meanwhile, in pursuit of a 242-run target, the Caribbean team fell short by 34 runs, with skipper Rovman Powell the only batter to score a steady 63 runs and Andre Russell’s quickfire 37 runs off 16 balls not being enough for the team to cross the line.