Abu Dhabi Police Issues Strict Warning Against Sunroof Misuse

The Abu Dhabi Police have issued a stern warning to motorists regarding passengers hanging out of windows or poking their heads or bodies out of the sunroof. The violators will face hefty penalties for such dangerous behavior.

The authority took to social media to alert drivers about the dangers posed by such acts and urged them to adhere strictly to safety rules and regulations.

Engaging in such acts can result in a hefty fine of Dh2,000, along with the impoundment of the vehicle for 60 days and 23 traffic points. This reckless behavior not only puts the lives of the driver and passengers at risk but also poses a danger to other road users.

Earlier this month, Dubai Police shared a concerning video depicting children sitting on moving car roofs and hanging out of windows. At the time, the authority also stated that vehicle owners must pay an additional Dh50,000 to get their impounded vehicles.