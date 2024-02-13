Faysal Bank Supports 9th Special Olympics Pakistan Unified Marathon 2024

Promoting its mission of inclusivity, Faysal Bank Limited, one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, was the platinum sponsor for the 9th Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) Unified Marathon 2024.

The Bank has been the lead sponsor of this event for the last five years and, keeping up with its commitment to promote an equal and just social system, strives to instill tolerance and acceptance of differently-abled people within the society.

Identified as one of the big-scale social initiatives in Karachi, the event is held every year to advocate inclusivity and empowerment and to promote awareness around the need to encourage and understand the importance of equal participation of people with special needs.

Held at Emaar Pakistan, the event was inaugurated by Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited, hosting 2,000 participants from all walks of life, including more than 300 differently-abled persons.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Hussain said: “Health, diversity, and social inclusion are at the heart of our Islamic values, and today we are honored to contribute to the promotion of a healthier lifestyle among our people and to create an inclusive environment that uplifts everyone regardless of their race, religion, gender or any other element.”

He further added: “The participation of persons with special needs showcases their resilience, courage and the hope that their community will rally behind them on their path towards achievement and excellence. It is my aspiration that these initiatives extend beyond the realm of sports to offer opportunities for continuous learning so that the optimism of the children is not restricted, allowing them to bring forth great enterprises.”

Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson on the Board of SOP said: “I take immense pride in the ongoing unity fostered by the Special Olympics Pakistan team, now spanning over nine remarkable years. Witnessing individuals with special needs and the mainstream community unite is truly inspiring. A heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to Mr. Yousaf Hussain President & CEO Faysal Bank for his unwavering support over the past five years. Our commitment remains steadfast in cultivating an inclusive culture, empowering everyone to flourish and succeed in every facet of life.”