Marathon World Record Holder Kenyan Runner Kelvin Kiptum Passes Away

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 13, 2024 | 11:19 am

Kelvin Kiptum, marathon world record holder, passed away along with his coach Gervais Hakizimana on Monday in a car accident in Rift Valley. The glorious career of one of the most successful marathon runners was cut short with a sad yet abrupt ending.

The media outlets in Kenya reported that Kiptum was driving his Rwandan coach and a woman in a car near the Rift Valley where he was born. Sharon Kosgey, the woman who was present with him in the car, survived and was rushed to the hospital for treatment with serious injuries.

The Kenyan athlete ran three of the seven fastest marathons in history and was the only person in history to run the marathon in under two hours and one minute in a marathon-eligible race.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe issued in a statement, “We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana”

On behalf of all World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates, and the Kenyan nation, he was an incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, and we will miss him dearly.

Senior Kenyan politicians and government officials paid tribute to the 24-year-old marathon runner and recalled his achievements throughout his career.

