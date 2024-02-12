Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Ruled Out of Action Due to Ankle Injury

Real Madrid’s star midfielder has been ruled out for three weeks due to a high-grade sprain in his left ankle, as the English midfielder suffered the injury against Girona in a La Liga match.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Match Officials For PSL 9

The England star was forced off the pitch against Girona just before the hour mark, a match in which he scored a brace and decimated the opposition’s defense with his brilliance.

🚨 Jude Bellingham has been diagnosed with a high-grade sprain in his left ankle and he will miss the upcoming games. Real Madrid staff see Jude out for 2-3 weeks, hoping for his return for Leipzig match on March 7th. ↪️⛔️ Bellingham and Rüdiger, out. pic.twitter.com/cyg1mDrA2P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2024

However, the Real Madrid medical staff said that Bellingham’s injury is not serious and he avoided a ligament injury scare which could have sidelined him for months instead of weeks.

ALSO READ Age Fraud in Pakistan is Seriously Affecting Young Footballers: KU Head Coach

Based on the timeline of the midfielder’s injury, he will miss out on two La Liga matches where Real Madrid will play Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla including the Champions League first leg against RB Leipzig.

The Los Blancos have a formidable squad to bear the temporary loss of Bellingham but they will also be without the services of their main center-back Antonio Rudiger who suffered a thigh injury and his return timeline is still not clear according to the club statement.

After his injury he posted on social media “Back in no time, your messages have kept me positive. Gracias Madridistas!”

Bellingham is in prolific form this season and has scored 20 goals in 29 matches for the Los Blancos propelling the La Liga giants to the top of the table. Real Madrid’s No. 5 has had a stellar season so far and is surely on his way to greatness.