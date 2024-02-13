Pakistan’s Asim Khan Wins Squash On Fire Open 2024 in the US

In an all-Pakistan thrilling final of the Squash On Fire Open 2024 Wild Card Challenge in Washington, Asim Khan defeated Ashab Irfan by 3-2 to clinch the title on Monday.

Pakistan’s Asim Khan, Abdul Malik Khan, and Ashab Irfan qualified for the semi-finals of the Squash On Fire Open 2024 Wild Card Challenge in Washington. Asim Khan defeated his countryman Abdul Malik by a score-line of 3-0 in the semifinal.

The 27-year-old bagged a silver medal during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou when he was part of the squash team which narrowly missed on the gold medal after losing to India in the final.

In his 13 tour final appearances, he has managed to win seven titles, which is a great record in a relatively short career. He also bagged a Bronze medal for Pakistan during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Pakistan's Asim Khan wins the Squash On Fire Open 2024 Wild Card Challenge in Washington, United States, after beating Ashab Irfan 3-2 in a thrilling final! 🇵🇰👏 pic.twitter.com/LQ58g9kkLj — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) February 12, 2024

The Lahore-born squash player is currently ranked 66th in the professional squash world rankings and he achieved his highest rank (53) in 2022. Asim Khan’s biggest feather in the cap is the gold medal triumph in the South Asian Games of 2019.

In July 2023, the athlete spoke up against the injustice Sui Northern Gas Pipelines was doing with its athletes and highlighted the importance of remuneration and timely payment of salaries before demanding medals for the nation. The player did not receive his dues for 5 months while serving the SNGPL department.