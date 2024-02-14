Digitt+: Pioneering Agri-Fintech Successfully Processes Crop Procurement Receipts (CPR) Worth Over USD 1 Million in Transactions

Digitt+, the leading agri-based fintech company in Pakistan, proudly announces a momentous achievement in the disbursement of Crop Procurement Receipts (CPR) totaling an amount exceeding an impressive USD 1 Million.

This significant milestone underscores Digitt+’s commitment to empowering the agricultural sector and fostering financial inclusivity.

In a region where agriculture plays a pivotal role in the economy, Digitt+ has emerged as a trailblazer, seamlessly merging technology with finance to enhance the lives of farmers and stakeholders with in-house developed technology that records and disburses CPR transactions.

The successful disbursement of CPRs worth over USD 1 Million stands as a testament to the company’s dedication to providing innovative financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of the agri-community.

In doing so, Digitt+ has officially secured agri-receipts as collateral, a departure from their prior informal status. The collaborative effort with a partner bank facilitated both the disbursement and collateralization processes.

Furthermore, Digitt+ has strategically positioned itself as a catalyst for positive change in the agricultural landscape, leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline financial processes. The company’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and farmer-centric initiatives has resulted in this remarkable accomplishment.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful disbursement of Crop Procurement Receipts totaling over USD 1 Million,” said Ahmed Saleemi, CEO at Digitt+. He added: “This achievement not only highlights the robustness of our platform but also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting farmers and fostering sustainable agricultural practices in Pakistan.”

The CPR disbursement is a significant step forward in Digitt+’s mission to revolutionize agri-finance, providing farmers with timely access to funds and facilitating smoother operations in the agricultural value chain. The company remains dedicated to driving financial inclusion, empowering farmers, and contributing to the economic growth of the nation.