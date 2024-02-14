EDOTCO Pakistan Spearheads Sustainable Development and Community Wellbeing in 2023

EDOTCO Pakistan, a key player in the telecommunications infrastructure industry, marked a significant stride in its dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in 2023. The company’s commitment to enriching underprivileged communities, particularly in areas with limited access to grid power, culminated in successfully executing the Tower to Community (T2C) initiative.

The visionary project, centered in Tehsil Kabir Wala, Multan, not only supplied clean energy to adjacent households but also set a benchmark in integrating sustainable energy practices with societal upliftment.

By tapping into solar energy, EDOTCO Pakistan innovatively utilized its towers not just as telecom infrastructure to connect the unconnected but also as power sources for neighboring off-grid homes. This initiative underscores the company’s role in driving sustainable development and cementing its unwavering dedication to enhancing community welfare and livelihoods.

In its continuous pursuit of community welfare, EDOTCO Pakistan also introduced the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) school program, a pioneering step in promoting health and safety awareness.

The program was piloted in Islamabad and the Mansehra District, reflecting the company’s proactive stance in creating a safer and more health-conscious environment. Implemented initially at the Mansehra Public School & College in April 2023 and subsequently at the Pehli Kiran Schools, Islamabad, in December 2023, the OHS program educated students on crucial health and safety standards. It also equipped them with essential first-aid kits and fire extinguishers, aligning with EDOTCO Pakistan’s objective of fostering a secure and healthful society.

Abdul Aziz, the Country Managing Director at EDOTCO Pakistan, shed light on the company’s unwavering commitment to community upliftment through the successful execution of the T2C initiative and OHS School Program. He stated: “As an integral part of the EDOTCO Group, we consistently align our strategic initiatives with sustainable growth, with a laser focus on community development and positive impact creation. Our efforts to bridge technological gaps underscore our dedication to inclusive development. The fruition of these collaborative and innovative initiatives is a testament to our commitment to making a substantial difference.”

He added: “At EDOTCO Pakistan, we recognize the pivotal role of technology in societal advancement. Our determination is unwavering in ensuring its benefits are accessible to all. The T2C initiative and OHS School Program exemplify our active engagement in community welfare. With our collective endeavors and forward-thinking strategies, we reaffirm our commitment to enhancing the lives of the communities we serve. Looking ahead, our focus remains steadfast on fostering a connected, brighter, and more inclusive future.”

EDOTCO Pakistan, established in 2013 as a subsidiary of the Malaysian-based EDOTCO Group, has consistently championed tower infrastructure. Their holistic offerings, including tower leasing, co-locations, and energy management, emphasize sustainability at all levels.

A joint study with Roland Berger suggests that infrastructure sharing by tower companies can potentially save Mobile Network Operators up to US$10 billion, while consumers might enjoy savings of up to US$67 billion by 2025, stemming from affordable 5G services.