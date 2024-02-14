Indonesia Imposes Tourism Tax in Bali

Beginning February 14th, the Indonesian paradise of Bali has imposed a 150,000 rupiah ($10) tax on incoming tourists, aimed at preserving the island’s rich culture, officials announced.

Bali, reliant on tourism, draws millions of foreign visitors annually, striving to leverage its popularity for economic gains while safeguarding its natural beauty.

“This levy is aimed at the protection of the culture and the environment in Bali,” emphasized Bali’s acting governor Sang Made Mahendra Jaya during a ceremony on February 12th.

The fee, payable through the “Love Bali” online portal, applies to foreign tourists arriving in Bali from abroad or other parts of Indonesia, according to a press release. However, domestic Indonesian tourists are exempt from this levy.

Official figures indicate that nearly 4.8 million tourists visited Bali between January and November of the previous year, showcasing a gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitated by stringent enforcement measures.

In response to a series of incidents undermining the island’s predominantly Hindu culture, Bali has pledged to crack down on misbehaving tourists. Instances of disrespect, including nude photography at sacred sites and public indecency, have prompted authorities to take action.

Last year, the local government, under pressure from the island’s immigration office, published an etiquette guide for tourists intending to visit Bali, emphasizing adherence to cultural norms and decorum.