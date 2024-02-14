Indian PM Modi Reaches UAE to Inaugurate Largest Hindu Temple in Middle East

During his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Abu Dhabi’s inaugural Hindu temple, which will be the largest in the Middle East, on Wednesday.

Located in Abu Mureikhah near Al Rahba, the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir sprawls across approximately 27 acres of land.

The temple’s construction commenced in 2019 after the UAE government donated the land.

Ahead of PM Modi’s anticipated address at the World Government Summit, the iconic Burj Khalifa was illuminated with the message “Guest of Honor – the Republic of India.”

In a gathering at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi engaged with the Indian diaspora during the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event, aptly named in Arabic to mean “Hello Modi.”

Addressing the audience, he lauded the burgeoning partnership between India and the UAE, portraying them as “partners in progress” and emphasizing the shared values and aspirations that bind the two nations.