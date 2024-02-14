PTA Raids Franchise Selling Illegal SIMs in Larkana

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 14, 2024 | 6:03 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Sukhar, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against a franchise involved in the illicit activation of SIMs at Ratodero, district Larkana.

During the raid, 25 Active SIMs were discovered. Furthermore, the Franchise owner and one other Kiosk person were also taken into custody by the FIA team.

ALSO READ

The recent raid is part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This steadfast dedication underscores the Authority’s resolve to combat the illicit issuance of SIM cards.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Hira Mani Charms Audiences with Playful Dance to Bollywood’s “Barso Re” in Vibrant Sari
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>