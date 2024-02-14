Punjab Food Authority Seals 4 Bakeries in Lahore

During inspections in various areas of Lahore on Tuesday, the Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) enforcement teams sealed four bakeries. Furthermore, a fine of Rs. 200,000 was also imposed on two food business operators (FBOs).

Following the directives of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, food safety teams conducted comprehensive inspections of several bakeries in Sundar Industrial Estate, Bhobatian, Jalo Park, and Defence Road.

The inspections were conducted to ensure strict adherence to food safety standards and quality parameters as outlined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

Additionally, the PFA issued warning notices to four bakeries and discarded substandard khoya, food flavors, 40 kilograms of flour, and over 20 kilograms of prohibited food ingredients.

The PFA Director General added that the authority confiscated 5,000 units of gum base, 720 kilograms of fruit pulp, and 150 liters of essence (Arq).

Moreover, the PFA halted production at four bakeries and cake shops by imposing emergency prohibition orders due to various violations, including the use of expired raw materials, non-compliance with previous instructions from the authority, storing food in unclean freezers, presence of insects and rodents, and overall poor hygiene standards.

Muhammad Asim Javaid revealed that cakes were being made using flour contaminated with germs, expired pulp, and gum base. Additionally, fungus-infested desi ghee and khoya were stored in non-food-grade drums.