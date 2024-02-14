KP Starts Plantation of 12 Million New Trees

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, kickstarted the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign in the province on Tuesday by planting a sapling at the Chief Minister House lawn in Peshawar.

The provincial government plans to plant over 12 million saplings across the province, with about five million allocated for the Central Southern Region-I in Peshawar, 3.806 million for the Northern Forest Region-II in Abbottabad, and 3.784 million for the Malakand Forest Region-III in Swat. In total, 212 plantation activities are scheduled across the province.

During the event, the caretaker Chief Minister highlighted the vital role of forests in sustaining human life on Earth.

He stressed the need to implement a comprehensive strategy to tackle the challenges arising from climate change. It includes devastating floods, droughts, and other natural disasters.

Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah emphasized the importance of conserving existing forests while initiating extensive tree-planting efforts to significantly increase the forest area of the province.

He also emphasized the significance of public engagement in the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign, describing it as a national duty and shared responsibility. He urged citizens from all walks of life to actively participate in the initiative.

“Investing in plantation and conservation is essential for ensuring a pollution-free, clean, and green environment for our descendants,” the caretaker CM said.