Punjab Mass Transit Authority Shatters Records

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) announced that it has reached a record-breaking number of riders on its buses and trains on February 12, 2024.

The 945,899 riders is the highest number ever recorded by PMA, a major milestone for the organization.

PMA operates six different transit systems in Punjab, including the Orange Line Metro Train, the Lahore Metrobus, Lahore feeder routes, Multan Metrobus, Multan feeder routes, and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metrobus system. All six systems saw an increase in riders on February 12th.

Yesterday, the caretaker government of Punjab approved an increase in fares for the Orange Line train and Multan metro bus. According to media reports, the Orange Line Metro Train fare is slated to increase by five rupees.

Similarly, a five-rupee hike has been approved for the Multan metro bus fare.

Furthermore, the caretaker government has also approved a five-rupee increase in feeder bus fares. The decision to increase fares is in response to the recent spike in fuel prices.