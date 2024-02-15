NayaPay and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Partner to Digitize M-Tag Payments in Pakistan

After pioneering the digitization of toll payments through M-Tag, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has teamed up with NayaPay to simplify recharging your M-Tag within seconds.

This initiative is in collaboration with One Network (ONPL), which specializes in the digitalization of Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), and M-Tag services on motorways.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Danish A. Lakhani, CEO of NayaPay, and Brig Asif Siddique (Retd.), Director IT FWO, in the presence of senior executives from NayaPay, One Network, and FWO.

NayaPay, a leading E-Money Institution in Pakistan, enables users to open E-money accounts on their smartphones in a few simple steps and take control of their finances. Users can now recharge their M-Tags through the NayaPay app at no additional cost, ensuring that every journey is smooth, secure, and hassle-free for motorists.

This development is timely, following closely on the National Highway Authority’s (NHA) mandate that requires all vehicles on motorways to use M-Tags from January 1, 2024, to improve toll collection efficiency and user convenience.