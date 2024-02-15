Rain and Snowfall Finally Returning to Different Parts of Pakistan

Met Office informed that a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts on 17th (night) and may grip upper/central parts

of the country on 18th February.

Under the influence of this weather system, the following is predicted for different regions of the country.

Gilgit Baltistan/Kashmir:

Moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 17th (night) to 21st Feb with occasional gaps.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from 17th (night) to 20th Feb with occasional gaps. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period.

Punjab/Islamabad:

Moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur from 17th (night) to 21st Feb, while light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm in Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan on 18th and 19th Feb. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period.

Balochistan:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila

Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu on 18th (evening/night) & 19th Feb.

Sindh:

Dry weather with strong gusty winds is expected in southern parts of the province from 18th to 20th Feb.

Possible Impacts and advises: