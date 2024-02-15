NTDC Announces Load Shedding Schedule for Ramadan

The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has pledged to guarantee uninterrupted power supply throughout the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the directive of the Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, the government-backed power transmission company is pursuing its extensive maintenance program for the NTDC transmission lines and grid stations to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the country.

The NTDC teams are carrying out various activities such as washing, cleaning, and replacement of Disc Insulators as part of the maintenance program. This was revealed by a spokesperson for the company.

The spokesperson added that these tasks would enhance the dependability of transmission lines and grid stations ensuring continuous power supply during Ramadan. As part of this program, shutdowns were also scheduled for 500kV and 220kV transmission line circuits in the southern region.

During these shutdowns, cleaning and washing of insulators, tightening of nuts and bolts on line hardware, and replacement of disc insulators with RTV-coated disc insulators on Red, Yellow, and Blue phases were conducted.

According to the spokesperson, a total of 73,493 disc insulators were washed/cleaned at 459 locations, 9,804 disc insulators were replaced at 55 locations, more than 688 braces and 570 nuts and bolts were installed, two damaged disc insulator strings (132kV C.B E5Q1 and E7Q1 C.B Yellow Phase) along with two healthy EMCO-Make disc insulators strings of 132kV C.B E7Q1 (total four strings) were also replaced at 220kV Grid Station Jhampir-1.

He further stated that the General Manager (Asset Management-South) is overseeing the maintenance program. The spokesperson also highlighted the NTDC Managing Director’s appreciation for the performance of the relevant transmission line (maintenance) divisions, who also urged them to adhere to the maintenance schedule.