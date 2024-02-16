Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Completed in Just 130 Days

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Project, which was completed in just 130 days, ahead of its initial schedule of two years.

During the inauguration ceremony of the project, the CM said that the project spans 8 kilometers. It includes two interchanges and eight bridges, with a total cost of Rs. 16.50 billion.

The officials informed the caretaker CM that the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project would be opened to traffic on Friday (today).

Later, during his visit to the LDA City, Naqvi distributed possession letters of 742 plots to the allottees of F block. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the development in other blocks would be completed as soon as possible.

Moreover, Naqvi credited the LDA team, especially DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa, for their dedication to providing possession letters to the allottees. He directed the LDA officials to ensure the timely delivery of possession letters to the allottees.