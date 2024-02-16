News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Completed in Just 130 Days

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 16, 2024 | 4:22 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Project, which was completed in just 130 days, ahead of its initial schedule of two years.

During the inauguration ceremony of the project, the CM said that the project spans 8 kilometers. It includes two interchanges and eight bridges, with a total cost of Rs. 16.50 billion.

The officials informed the caretaker CM that the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project would be opened to traffic on Friday (today).

Later, during his visit to the LDA City, Naqvi distributed possession letters of 742 plots to the allottees of F block. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the development in other blocks would be completed as soon as possible.

Moreover, Naqvi credited the LDA team, especially DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa, for their dedication to providing possession letters to the allottees. He directed the LDA officials to ensure the timely delivery of possession letters to the allottees.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Kinza Hashmi and Jassie Gill to Sparkle Together in the Upcoming Punjabi Film “Hall Ki Ae?”
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>