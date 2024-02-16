Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim Assumes Charge As Member Telecom At IT Ministry

Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim has recently been appointed as Member Telecom within the Ministry of IT and Telecom Pakistan.

His appointment, made by the federal government for a three-year term, highlights his extensive experience in the IT and Telecom sector. Rahim’s role signifies a key development in Pakistan’s technological advancement.

Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim brings extensive experience in the IT and Telecom field to his new role as Member Telecom in the Ministry of IT and Telecom Pakistan. Previously, Rahim served as Director General Telecom (Wireless) within the ministry, indicating his familiarity with its operations.

Jahanzeb Rahim serves as the focal person for the Telecom sector in the Prime Minister’s ‘Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)’ for economic revival. Additionally, he holds the position of Director Audit at Cloud Office, overseeing the implementation of the Cloud First Policy.

Jahanzeb Rahim has previously served as a Board Member for Ufone 4G and Ufone Microfinance Bank. He also held the position of Deputy Director for Enterprise Solutions & Support at Zong 4G, along with other significant roles in the industry.

The position of Member Telecom at MoIT&T had been empty for the past five months after Omar Malik completed his tenure on August 27th. Following permission from the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Ministry of IT and Telecom initiated the appointment process for a new member in November 2023. After shortlisting and selection, a panel of three candidates was submitted to the federal government for the appointment of the new member.