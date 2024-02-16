Smartphone Installment Policy is Now Awaiting Approval from Two More Ministries

The Ministry of IT and Telecom is poised to advance its mobile phone installment policy as it moves towards seeking vetting from the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Finance.

Following comprehensive discussions with stakeholders during a working group meeting on mobile financing, the ministry is preparing to submit the policy for further scrutiny and approval by the federal government.

Sources familiar with the matter told ProPakistani that upon receiving an endorsement from the federal government, the Ministry of IT and Telecom plans to issue a directive, signaling the commencement of a cell phone financing program.

This initiative builds upon previous efforts, with the Ministry of IT and Telecom having submitted the Mobile Phones Financing Policy to the Federal Government in December of last year. However, the policy was returned to the ministry in January for additional review by the Ministry of Law.

The proposed mobile phones on installment program aims to democratize access to technology, particularly for individuals with limited financial resources, by offering interest-free installment plans. Additionally, the policy addresses concerns regarding defaulters by outlining measures for blocking mobile phones of individuals who fail to meet their installment obligations.

Implementation of this policy will see a significant role played by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), marking a departure from the conventional reliance solely on mobile companies for enforcement. The PTA’s Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) will be instrumental in executing the blocking process.