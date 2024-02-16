Zong 4G Collaborates with Batik to Streamline the Brand’s Communication Processes and Amplify Its Customer Base

Zong 4G and Batik have signed a formal agreement encompassing GSM Connectivity, Attendance Management Solutions, and Push to Talk devices for their dispersed workforce stationed throughout Pakistan

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s largest telecom service provider has collaborated with the esteemed clothing brand Batik to provide cutting-edge digital solutions to boost the brand’s performance and expand their customer base.

Batik Clothing is a renowned Pakistani clothing brand with a presence in seven major cities of Pakistan. The brand currently has over 14 outlets all-over Pakistan and is considered one of the most reputable clothing brands in Pakistan. CMPAK and Batik have signed a formal agreement encompassing GSM Connectivity, Attendance Management Solutions, and Talk Devices for their dispersed workforce stationed throughout Pakistan including factories, corporate offices, and outlets.

Additionally, this collaboration will also focus on leveraging mobile advertisement to extend the brand’s customer base and reach CMPAK’s subscribers throughout the country.

This partnership is a part of Zong 4G’s effort to revolutionize companies in Pakistan help them digitalize their processes and ultimately upgrade their performance. This is possible through Zong 4G’s initiatives such as Z-Verse, which is a progressive Unified Communication Platform designed for the smooth integration of essential enterprise communication tools. This initiative enables businesses to harness chatbot capabilities across Meta Communication Channels and other over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Furthermore, Zong 4G will ensure fixed connectivity at multiple locations of Batik to streamline communication and ultimately strengthen internal processes.

Analyzing the significance of the collaboration, the official spokesperson for Zong 4G states: “We plan to further strengthen our products’ penetration within this mandate and will be adding Fixed connectivity at multiple locations, Z-Verse solution and further growing our partnership to achieve our respective business goals. This collaboration is just a minor component of Zong 4G’s efforts to ensure enterprise digitalization and optimize communication processes for businesses in Pakistan.”