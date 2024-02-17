Commissioner Rawalpindi Resigns After Confessing to Massive Rigging in Elections

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 17, 2024 | 2:46 pm

In a shocking development, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha on Saturday announced to resign from his post after accepting that elections in his division were rigged.

In a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Chattha said that he had attempted suicide earlier in the day due to overwhelming guilt.

Regarding rigging in the general elections, Commissioner Rawalpindi admitted that they changed the results. He added that losing candidates in the Rawalpindi division were unjustly declared winners.

He claimed that on 13 seats, winning candidates were declared runner-ups. He accused the Chief Election Commissioner of being involved in the rigging.

Moreover, Chattha said that he deserved punishment and should be held accountable for his wrongdoing, even suggesting he should be hanged.

 

Responding to the allegation, Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir rejected the allegations. He added that it is just a claim and an allegation to harm the credibility of the elections.

“A few weeks before his retirement, he is making a political stunt. I think he wants to pursue a political career,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Rawalpindi Division has 13 national assembly seats. On February 8, 11 were won by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N), 1 by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and 1 by an independent candidate.

