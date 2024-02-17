Google Messages Will Let You Edit Your Texts Soon

Google Messages may be late to the edit button party, but at least it’s finally here. The messaging app which comes as a default option in many Android phones worldwide is finally getting an edit button soon.

The report comes from an X user AssembleDebug who managed to get the app’s edit feature to work. To do so, the user had to enable a few flags in the app’s beta version. This confirmed that Google has an editing feature in the works and it should roll out to the Messages app soon. That being said, the feature is not officially out yet, so users will have to wait.

Google Messages will allow for a thirty-minute time frame to edit messages after sending them. After that time, users will no longer be able to edit their sent messages. The app will also provide a history of all the edits made to a message through the message history feature.

To edit a message, simply hold down the text that requires an edit and the app will show you a pencil icon that enables editing. Message editing will only work with RCS messaging over Wi-Fi and users will not get access to it across the board. SMS texts cannot be edited.

Google has yet to talk about the feature, so there is no official launch date as of yet. But since the feature appears to be ready to go, it will probably not be long before Google makes an announcement.