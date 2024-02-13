Google Gemini AI App Rolls Out to More Countries

Google has recently renamed its Bard chatbot to Gemini alongside the launch of its most powerful AI model, Gemini Ultra, which is accessible through Gemini Advanced. As part of this launch, Google has also rolled out its Gemini app to more regions including Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Canada.

Jack Krawczyk, Google’s product lead for Gemini confirmed this announcement and revealed that the Gemini app is planned to launch in Europe as soon as possible.

However, for Pakistani users and other users who don’t have the Gemini app in their region yet, there is an option to sideload the app on your Android device ahead of its official launch. Reports have confirmed that the app is working as intended in the regions it is currently available in, so there should likely be no issues sideloading the app in regions it is not intended for. However, you will have to set the language to US English.

Note that installing Google Bard will replace Google Assistant on your phone, which is a shame because Gemini cannot perform some basic tasks that were possible with Assistant such as modifying alarms or reminders, launching apps, toggling smart home controls, and more.

Google Gemini is still a work in progress and we can expect to see improvements in the future, according to Google. The search engine giant has confirmed that it is actively working on bringing new features to the app and removing bugs in the process.