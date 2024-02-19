OGDC Discovers More Gas in Sindh

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 19, 2024 | 12:18 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC) has made a significant gas-condensate discovery from its exploration efforts at Kharo-1, a well drilled in the Khewari exploration license area in District Khairpur, Sindh.

The execution of drilling and testing operations for the Kharo-1 well structure, undertaken with the proprietary expertise of OGDC, achieved a depth of 3,762 meters. Subsequent testing procedures registered 14.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, in addition to 93 barrels per day (bbls/d) of condensate, the company informed the main bourse on Monday.

ALSO READ

The results were attained at a 32/64-inch choke size, under a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,737 pounds per square inch (psi), emanating from the Massive sand strata of the Lower Goru Formation.

The fling added, “The discovery at Kharo-1 is a testament to the diligent and strategic exploration approach adopted by the Company. It has the potential to significantly enhance the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDC and its esteemed joint venture partners, and ultimately contribute to the national energy resources of the Country”.

OGDC operates the Khewari Block, holding a 95 percent working interest, with GHPL (Government Holdings Private Limited) as a joint venture partner holding a 5 percent working interest.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik’s First Public Appearance Following Their Unexpected Wedding
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>