OGDC Discovers More Gas in Sindh

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC) has made a significant gas-condensate discovery from its exploration efforts at Kharo-1, a well drilled in the Khewari exploration license area in District Khairpur, Sindh.

The execution of drilling and testing operations for the Kharo-1 well structure, undertaken with the proprietary expertise of OGDC, achieved a depth of 3,762 meters. Subsequent testing procedures registered 14.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, in addition to 93 barrels per day (bbls/d) of condensate, the company informed the main bourse on Monday.

The results were attained at a 32/64-inch choke size, under a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,737 pounds per square inch (psi), emanating from the Massive sand strata of the Lower Goru Formation.

The fling added, “The discovery at Kharo-1 is a testament to the diligent and strategic exploration approach adopted by the Company. It has the potential to significantly enhance the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDC and its esteemed joint venture partners, and ultimately contribute to the national energy resources of the Country”.

OGDC operates the Khewari Block, holding a 95 percent working interest, with GHPL (Government Holdings Private Limited) as a joint venture partner holding a 5 percent working interest.