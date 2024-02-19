US Citizen Hunts Markhor in Chitral

During the third trophy hunting event of the ongoing season in Chitral, a Kashmiri Markhor was hunted by a US citizen at the Gahirat-Golen community game reserve.

Wildlife Department official, Farooq Nabi, revealed that the US national, Robert Myles Hall, paid $125,000 for the trophy permit to hunt the Kashmir Markhor.

According to details, the Markhor that was hunted was approximately eight years old and its horn size was around 38 inches. Officials further revealed that the population of Kashmir Markhor has seen an increase in recent years due to community-based conservation efforts.

It is pertinent to mention that three hunting trophy licenses are issued for Markhor hunting every year. 80% of the total earning is spent on the local community and the remaining 20% deposited in the national exchequer.

Markhor enjoys protection under both local and international laws, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

Last year in December, another US national paid a record fee of $232,000 to hunt a markhor at the Tooshi Shasha Conservancy of Lower Chitral district. This was the highest bid in the history of the competition.