Lahore Qalandars Welcome Two More Star Foreign Players

Lahore Qalandars have welcomed Sikandar Raza and Carlos Brathwaite to its fold as they reached Pakistan after the initiation of the season.

Both superstars will try to help Qalandars bounce back from the initial loss at the hands of Islamabad United.

Two-time winners, Lahore Qalandars, are the reigning champions, having won PSL7 and PSL8. Raza and Brathwaite will boost LQ’s batting lower down the order, as they are known for their power-hitting prowess.

Sikandar reaches Pakistan on the back of his team finishing ‘runners-up’ in the recently concluded ILT20, UAE’s premier T20 league.

Brathwaite is known for his power-hitting antics as he hit English all-rounder Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes which transformed him into a cult hero in the Caribbean. Brathwaite joins as a partial replacement of Shai Hope

The duo posted a selfie while approaching Pakistan as the fans’ anticipation increased seeing the two superstars coming to their country for the premier T20 tournament.

Qalandars face Gladiators on February 19, and it is expected that the duo will take part in the match.

LQ lost their initial PSL9 match so they must win the second match and build momentum.

