Askari Bank Posts 53% Profit Growth in 2023

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 21, 2024 | 3:48 pm
askari bank limited

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Askari Bank Limited (AKBL) has announced a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 21.5 billion for the calendar year 2023 (CY23), up 53 percent from a profit of Rs. 14 billion reported in the previous calendar year (CY22).

Along with the result, AKBL announced a final cash dividend of Rs. 2.5 per share (25 percent) for the year ended December 31, 2023.

In 2o23, the bank’s total income increased by 41 percent to Rs. 72.7 billion compared to Rs. 51.6 billion reported in CY22. The net markup income increased to Rs. 59.4 billion, up 49 percent from Rs. 39.9 billion reported in CY22.

The fee and commission income increased by 34 percent to Rs. 7.3 billion while the bank reported gains of Rs. 780 million on securities and a hefty foreign exchange income of Rs. 3.9 billion during the full calendar year.

ALSO READ

The bank’s operating expense in CY23 registered an increase of 28 percent and stood at Rs. 28.78 billion compared to Rs. 22.57 billion reported in the same period last year.

The bank reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs. 14.83 in CY23 compared to EPS of 9.7 reported in CY22.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Asif Kapadia to Direct Roger Federer Documentary
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>