JazzCash To Disburse Funds for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP)

JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fintech organisation, is proud to announce its selection as one of the few prestigious financial institutions partnering with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) for the disbursal of funds aimed at empowering underserved communities, with a particular emphasis on women inclusion.

As part of this partnership, JazzCash will leverage its extensive nationwide network of agents and retailers to disburse funds to over 1.3 million beneficiaries.

The partnership also aims to make timely disbursements to beneficiaries across Pakistan, focusing on districts in Sindh, including Sanghar, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Matiari, Umerkot, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, and Hyderabad.

In addition to this, JazzCash will be making disbursements in the districts of Kaharan and Chaghai in Balochistan, Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab, and Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said: “In collaboration with BISP, we are working to uplift the economic well-being of Pakistani women. Leveraging JazzCash’s network, we aim to provide accessible digital financial services, hence, contributing to the gradual financial empowerment of BISP’s beneficiaries. This effort is a reflection of our purpose of improving the lives and livelihoods of women through digital and financial inclusion.”

While speaking at the signing ceremony, Murtaza Ali, Head of JazzCash, said: “JazzCash and BISP, together, envision a future where financial inclusion acts as a catalyst for social upliftment, breaking barriers and providing equal opportunities for all. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to positively impacting the lives of those who need it the most.”

BISP provides financial assistance to over 9 million women who will be given cash assistance amounting to Rs. 10,500 per quarter for a period of 3 years. Under the 3-year partnership, JazzCash will facilitate cash withdrawals through biometrically enabled services.

This collaboration underscores JazzCash’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion, empowering women, and contributing to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. With a robust network of agents and cutting-edge technology, JazzCash is committed to revolutionising the financial landscape.