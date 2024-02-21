Punjab Educational Boards Change Mode of Matric Exams

The educational boards in Punjab have taken an important step to improve students’ English skills and bring educational standards in line with global norms.

According to details, all the educational boards across the province will be conducting matriculation exams in English for both science and arts streams starting in 2025.

As part of this policy, the gradual removal of Urdu from question papers will ensure a uniform language medium across all subjects. Furthermore, beginning in 2026, all optional subjects for FA exams will also be conducted in English.

The formal approval for this policy is still pending, however, educational authorities are hopeful that it will be approved during the upcoming Punjab Boards Committee Chairmen (PBCC) meeting.

On the other hand, the General Secretary of the Punjab Teachers Union, Rana Liaqat Ali, has expressed his concerns regarding potential challenges arising from the language transition.

He also stressed the importance of providing teachers with training for a smooth transition as well as minimizing potential student failure rates due to language barriers.