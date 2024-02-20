PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Ramadan Timings for PSL 9 Matches

Published Feb 20, 2024

Pakistan Super League’s ninth edition is currently underway and its last leg which will be held in Karachi and Rawalpindi falls in the first week of the Holy month.

All the playoff matches of Pakistan’s mega cricketing event will be held in Karachi during the prestigious month of Ramadan.

The matches during Ramadan will be held in Karachi, National Bank Arena from March 11 to March 17 at 9:00 pm. The final of PSL will be held on Monday 18 March at 9:00 pm during Ramadan.

Four cities are hosting the matches of PSL including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, only Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will not be able to host matches in their respective cities while the rest will host 5 matches each in their home arena.

The Gladiators will be three matches in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore while their arch rivals Peshawar Zalmi will play four home matches in Rawalpindi instead of their home ground, Arbab Niaz Stadium.

Match no. Date Fixture Time Venue
Match 29 March 11 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi 9:00pm National Bank Arena, Karachi
Match 30 March 12 Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans 9:00pm National Bank Arena, Karachi
Match 31 March 14 Qualifier 9:00pm National Bank Arena, Karachi
Match 32 March 15 Eliminator 1 9:00pm National Bank Arena, Karachi
Match 33 March 16 Eliminator 2 9:00pm National Bank Arena, Karachi
Match 34 March 18 Final 9:00pm National Bank Arena, Karachi

Multan will face Islamabad United today at the Multan Cricket stadium both the teams tasted victory in their opening game of the season.

Islamabad United will look to top the table with two wins in a row, as they have fallen behind Quetta Gladiators with a game in hand.

Check out PSL 9 live score and live streaming of the match here.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

