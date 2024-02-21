PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Star Kiwi Opener Joins Islamabad United for PSL 9

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 21, 2024

New Zealand opener, Martin Guptill, has replaced United Arab Emirates (UAE) batter, Mohammad Waseem, for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

The Kiwi opener returns to Pakistan having represented Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in the previous editions of the PSL.

Guptill averages over 31 in T20I cricket, having a strike rate of 135.70

He has hit a century in every format of the sport – Tests, ODI and T20I – while he retired from international cricket in 2023.

The Kiwi is remembered for running India’s most successful skipper, MS Dhoni, out during the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in the United Kingdom.

Guptill is known for his fiery starts, providing the impetus at the top of the order. He, along with Alex Hales/Colin Munro, will strengthen Islamabad United during the powerplay overs of PSL 9.

Islamabad United is known for their swashbuckling openers. Every PSL-watcher remembers Luke Ronchi so Guptill has the chance to become a new addition to the team’s hard-hitting opening unit.

On 21 February 2024, Guptill played a List A match for Auckland, against Otago, where he scored a century, 102 (12×4 4×6), so he approaches PSL with a positive run of form.

Auckland chased down a 277-run target in the second-last over, courtesy Guptill.

Faiz Ahmed

