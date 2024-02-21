How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings have had a bad start to their campaigns as the former lost to Quetta Gladiators by 16 runs and the latter suffered defeat by 55 runs at the hands of in-form Multan Sultans.

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will face each other in the sixth match of PSL 9 at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

Shoaib Malik tried to salvage the match for the Karachi Kings against Multan Sultans while chasing 185 but his well-calculated half-century went in vain as he threw his wicket away at a crucial stage to Abbas Afridi.

On the other hand, Babar Azam’s magnificent 68 off 42 balls was not enough as Quetta Gladiators’ spin wizard stopped him in his tracks and initiated the middle order collapse with his brilliant bowling spell of 2-29 in 4 overs.

Peshawar vs.Karachi will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

