ZTBL to Offer its Services For Corporate Farming

Major General Shahid Nazir, HI(M) Director General Strategic Projects, called on President/CEO ZTBL Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti yesterday at ZTBL Head Office, Islamabad.

The President/CEO ZTBL and DG Strategic Projects pledged to work in close association for the betterment and uplift of agriculture sector of the country.

President/CEO ZTBL briefed on the ZTBL functions and performance highlighting that ZTBL is the premier financial institution with years long history of serving the banking needs of subsistence and small farmers of the country.

Extension of best agricultural advisory services to farmers at their doorstep makes ZTBL a distinct entity from other financial institutes, he added.

President/CEO ZTBL further emphasized that the growing challenge of food security necessitates that conventional agriculture is transformed into precision and smart agriculture, conserving resources and increasing productivity, with the active participation of all stakeholders.

DG Strategic Projects (DGSP) expressed gratitude to the President/CEO ZTBL. He highlighted that Green Corporate Initiative, under the umbrella of SIFC, aims to build up the agriculture and livestock sector in Pakistan to enhance its contribution towards national development, import substitution, food security, and value addition by utilizing barren, undeveloped, and underdeveloped lands.

He elaborated that the Land Information & Management System (LIMS), an affiliate of Green Corporate Initiative, will provide real-time information to farmers regarding weather updates, soil nutrients, water requirements, crop yield appraisals, pest monitoring, and fertilizer requirements. DGSP invited banks to join hands with LIMS towards digital collaboration and financial inclusion.

President ZTBL/CEO and DGSP further agreed to synergize their strengths, fostering increased collaboration, interaction, and knowledge sharing to achieve common objectives. DGSP shared the progress made by the Green Corporate Initiative in the Cholistan area, KP & Sindh with the support of provincial governments.