Another PIA Employee Goes Missing in Canada

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has faced another setback as yet another crew member has gone missing in Canada.

According to details, the crew member has been identified as flight steward Jibran Baloch. Reportedly, Baloch didn’t report for duty on the return flight back home after the plane landed in Toronto yesterday.

The national flag carrier’s spokesperson confirmed the news, stating that the flight steward has been reported to the Canadian authorities.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second case involving a PIA crew member disappearing in Canada in the last few days. Recently, an air hostess named Maryam Raza also went missing from her hotel room.

Raza had also expressed gratitude to the national airline in a note left in her room. According to details, the air hostess had been serving at PIA for fifteen years.

It should be noted that more than a dozen crew members of the national flag carrier have slipped in the last few months.

On January 24th, a similar incident unfolded when a PIA flight attendant disappeared in Canada after the arrival of the national airline’s flight from Islamabad to Toronto.

Faiza Mukhtar, the flight steward in question, was part of the flight crew traveling from Islamabad to Toronto.

“Air hostess Faiza Mukhtar was deputed at PIA flight PK 781. She vanished in Toronto when the flight landed at Toronto airport,” said a PIA spokesperson.

