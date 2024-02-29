FBR Misses February’s Tax Collection Target by Rs. 33 Billion

Published Feb 29, 2024

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has missed the tax collection target for February and suffered a shortfall of Rs. 33 billion during the month.

The FBR collected Rs. 681 billion during February 2024 against the assigned target of Rs. 714 billion, resulting in a shortfall of Rs. 33 billion.

In January 2024, the FBR had suffered a shortfall of Rs. 9 billion. This is the second consecutive month that the FBR is facing a shortfall in tax collection during the current fiscal year.

However, the FBR met the overall tax collection target for the first eight months of the current fiscal year. The FBR surpassed the eight-month target of Rs. 5,829 billion and registered a growth of 30 percent.

