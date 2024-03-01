Public Holiday Announced for Urs of Madhu Lal Hussain

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 1, 2024 | 12:53 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The district administration of Lahore has announced a public holiday on March 2, 2024, on the occasion of the annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Hussain, also known as Madhu Lal Hussain.

It should be noted that the annual three-day festivities, honoring the life and teachings of Madhu Lal Hussain, are set to commence in the provincial capital.

ALSO READ

According to details, Secretary Auqaf, Dr. Tahir Raza, will be inaugurating the celebrations by performing the traditional chador laying ceremony at the saint’s grave.

A local media outlet reported that a budget of Rs459,000 has been allocated for the Urs by the Auqaf Department.

Furthermore, local law enforcement agencies have put in place comprehensive security measures to ensure the safety of all visitors.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Saudi Royal Treat for the Brave Police Officer ASP Shehrbano Naqvi
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>