Public Holiday Announced for Urs of Madhu Lal Hussain

The district administration of Lahore has announced a public holiday on March 2, 2024, on the occasion of the annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Hussain, also known as Madhu Lal Hussain.

It should be noted that the annual three-day festivities, honoring the life and teachings of Madhu Lal Hussain, are set to commence in the provincial capital.

According to details, Secretary Auqaf, Dr. Tahir Raza, will be inaugurating the celebrations by performing the traditional chador laying ceremony at the saint’s grave.

A local media outlet reported that a budget of Rs459,000 has been allocated for the Urs by the Auqaf Department.

Furthermore, local law enforcement agencies have put in place comprehensive security measures to ensure the safety of all visitors.