WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Manage Chats From Other Apps

WhatsApp has been working on chat interoperability for a while and the feature appears to be finally taking shape. The latest beta version of WhatsApp includes an option to manage chats from third-party apps, as reported by WABetaInfo.

It remains unclear how it will enable cross-platform messaging or which apps you will be able to interact with, but interaction with other chatting apps will become easier soon.

This feature primarily has to do with allowing users to disable data sharing between third-party chatting apps fully. This aligns with Article 7 of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which emphasizes user control over data sharing and communication preferences. This option allows users not interested in cross-platform messaging to completely opt-out.

ALSO READ WhatsApp is Getting a New Design For Its Status Tab

The feature also affords users precise control over which third-party apps can engage with WhatsApp. This approach champions user independence, allowing them to customize their communication preferences. Users can opt to integrate solely with trusted messaging services, thus personalizing their level of connectivity.

However, disabling chat interoperability will switch third-party chats into a read-only status. This means users will no longer be able to send new messages through third-party chats, but will still be able to access them as needed. Users will also be able to delete these chats.

The third-party chat management feature is still in development so it is unclear when it will be released to the stable version of WhatsApp. But since it is available in the beta version, it should not be long before it rolls widely for everyone.