WhatsApp is Getting a New Design For Its Status Tab

The latest beta version of WhatsApp is bringing a few notable changes to the app including a revamped status tab which is aimed at improving the overall user experience. This change was spotted in version 2.24.4.23 for Android.

Departing from the former horizontal layout and profile picture identification, the new design takes a more intuitive direction. Users can now preview status updates directly from the top tray of the updates tab, where thumbnail previews of the initial shared status are displayed. This facilitates a swift overview of the content without the need to open each status update individually.

Here is what it looks like.

Responding to user feedback citing inefficiencies and a lack of convenience in the previous layout, WhatsApp has introduced this redesign. With a focus on large thumbnails for previews, the aim is to enhance the browsing experience, empowering users to swiftly determine which updates to delve into fully.

Moreover, the redesign influences the positioning and visibility of Channel posts within the Updates tab, encompassing both Status and Channel updates. The adoption of a card-style format for status updates elevates their prominence, potentially altering the display of Channel updates.

WhatsApp is also bringing several other minor updates soon including the ability to transfer Channel ownership, designate favorite contacts for quick access, disable reactions in channels, automatic account creation, a new interface for channels list, and a number of bug fixes that address a lot of issues.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Will Soon Get Color Themes and Sticker Editor

These updates are still in the beta version of WhatsApp and it remains unclear when they will launch to the stable version. We will update this space in any case.