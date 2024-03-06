Local Holiday Announced in Bahawalpur for Channan Pir Festival

The district administration of Bahawalpur has announced a public holiday for tomorrow on the occasion of Mela Channan Pir.

In a notification, the district administration announced that March 7 will be a public holiday across Bahawalpur. It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing matriculation exam will not be affected by the holiday.

According to the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur, the exams will proceed as scheduled. The examinations for Geography, Commercial Geography, Computer Hardware, Environmental Studies, and Home Economics will be conducted as per the originally scheduled timetable.

Channan Pir, situated approximately 65 km from Bahawalpur, is renowned for its Sufi Saint, who rests in an open grave covered with a green sheet as per his wishes.

The mela named after him is held in the Cholistan desert over seven consecutive Thursdays, commencing in February each year. The fifth Thursday, in particular, garners significant attention and is observed as a local holiday.