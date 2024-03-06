RDA Takes Action Against Another Illegal Housing Society in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority’s (RDA) spokesperson on Tuesday stated that it has taken action against a housing scheme located in Mouza Dhok Abdullah, Tehsil Rawalpindi.

According to the spokesperson, the authority served notice to Lake Vista housing scheme for illegal marketing through print and electronic media.

ALSO READ PM Orders to Develop Strategy to Cut Govt Expenditure and Modernize FBR

The official added that the housing scheme was using the RDA’s name to lure the public into purchasing plots. Consequently, the authority has taken action by issuing a show cause notice to the scheme.

The spokesperson further stated that RDA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa took notice of it and advised the general public against investing their hard-earned money in illegal housing schemes.

Last week, RDA’s Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate also issued notice to the owner of a private illegal housing scheme located in Mouza Jatli on Mandra-Chakwal road.

Furthermore, the authority announced that it would be taking action against the illegal advertisements and marketing of such housing schemes.

A spokesperson for RDA stated that First Information Reports (FIRs) would be registered against the owners of unauthorized housing schemes.

The sponsors of the illegal housing schemes have been directed to immediately halt the marketing of the unapproved/illegal housing scheme. They were also ordered to contact the RDA to get the necessary approval to avoid any further action.