CDA Starts Cleaning Weekly Markets to Organize Ramadan Bazars

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 7, 2024 | 12:28 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

 On the instructions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), strong and concrete steps are being taken before the arrival of Ramadan to provide high-quality food items to the consumers can be ensured, and the economy can also get a boost there.
In this regard, by implementing the direction of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Sanitation Wing has formally started the cleaning work of the weekly markets in Islamabad.
In this regard, the cleaning work of the meat section as well as the vegetable and fruit section in the weekly markets has been completed.
It should be noted that before this, the Sanitation Wing has also completed the cleaning of the markets including the commercial centers of Islamabad.
On this occasion, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration says that where citizens have to ensure the supply of high-quality food items.
Maintaining high standards of cleanliness is also one of the top priorities of the institution so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens who come to the markets in Ramadan.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Indian TV Producer Ekta Kapoor Set to Remake Pakistani Drama ‘Tere Bin’
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>