CDA Starts Cleaning Weekly Markets to Organize Ramadan Bazars

On the instructions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), strong and concrete steps are being taken before the arrival of Ramadan to provide high-quality food items to the consumers can be ensured, and the economy can also get a boost there.

In this regard, by implementing the direction of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Sanitation Wing has formally started the cleaning work of the weekly markets in Islamabad.

In this regard, the cleaning work of the meat section as well as the vegetable and fruit section in the weekly markets has been completed.

It should be noted that before this, the Sanitation Wing has also completed the cleaning of the markets including the commercial centers of Islamabad.

On this occasion, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration says that where citizens have to ensure the supply of high-quality food items.

Maintaining high standards of cleanliness is also one of the top priorities of the institution so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens who come to the markets in Ramadan.