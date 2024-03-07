Fertilizer Companies to Renew Gas Contracts in June With Rates Likely to Rise

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 7, 2024 | 2:00 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Contracts for purchasing affordable gas for fertilizer plants are set to expire in June 2024, sources told ProPakistani.

The Ministry of Finance has directed the Energy Division to negotiate new terms for a quick resolution of the matter. Sources added that these new contracts will be subjected to conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

ALSO READ

Sources within the Finance Ministry indicate that the existing agreements providing cheap gas to nine fertilizer plants will expire in June 2024. Under new contracts, the cost of gas for these plants will range from Rs. 760 to Rs. 1,750 per MMBtu.

Specifically, five of these fertilizer plants are anticipated to receive gas for their fertilizer production needs at rates varying from Rs. 580 to Rs. 760 per MMBtu. Meanwhile, for operating machinery, the gas prices are set to range from Rs. 1,580 to Rs. 1,750 per MMBtu.

Sources mentioned that Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech will be able to purchase gas at a rate of Rs. 1,597 per MMBtu for their fertilizer production.

These adjustments in gas rates are expected to come into effect in the upcoming fiscal year.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Indian TV Producer Ekta Kapoor Set to Remake Pakistani Drama ‘Tere Bin’
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>