Gold Price in Pakistan Increases for Seventh Straight Day

The price of gold in Pakistan continued its winning streak for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday as it neared the Rs. 230,000 per tola mark.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 2,750 per tola to Rs. 228,150, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 2,358 to Rs. 195,602.

The price of the precious metal in the local market has risen by Rs. 13,350 per tola since last Wednesday. During the current week, gold has gained Rs. 7,850 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $2,155.42 per ounce as of 0723 GMT, while the US gold futures were up 0.2 percent to $2,163.10. Gold continued its record-breaking streak, reaching an all-time high of $2,161.09 earlier in the session.