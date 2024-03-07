List of Changes Taking Place in Sindh’s Schools and Colleges From Next Academic Year

The Sindh Education Department has released recommendations for the start of the new academic year 2024-2025 in schools and colleges.

Following the latest approvals, classes in schools and colleges are scheduled to commence on August 1, 2024, instead of the previously set date of April 1, 2024.

For the academic session 2024-25, summer vacation in institutions will run from June 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024. Additionally, winter vacations are scheduled from December 21, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

According to the notification, students of grades I to III shall be promoted without summative assessments. However. formative assessment will be formalized in schools and the progress of students will be communicated to parents.

Here’s the breakdown of the examination and result schedule:

Examinations for grades IV to VIII: April 15 to April 27, 2024.

Examinations for grades IX and X: First week of May 2024.

Examinations for grades XI and XII: Last week of May 2024.

DCAR will assist in the assessment and prepare model papers for all categories.

Grade X results will be announced by July 31, 2024.

Grade XII results will be announced by August 31, 2024.

Grade IX and XI results will be announced 50 days after the announcement of grades X and XII results, respectively.

Sports Week will commence in the first week of December 2024.

Examinations will consist of: