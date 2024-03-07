Peugeot 2008 Gets Special Installment Offer

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Peugeot Pakistan has launched an enticing offer for car enthusiasts eyeing the Peugeot 2008 SUV.
Imagine cruising the streets in style and sophistication! Now, you can turn that dream into reality with Peugeot’s latest deal.
For a limited time, customers can drive away in the Peugeot 2008 with an unbeatable 0% interest rate on financing.
Here’s what you get with Peugeot’s offer:
- 0% interest rate: No extra charges on your loan, saving you money.
- Easy installment plan: Spread the cost of your car over time.
- 50% down payment: You need to pay half upfront, making monthly payments easier.
- 18 equal installments: Pay the loan back in 18 monthly installments.
Following is the breakdown of the monthly installments:
- Peugeot Active Variant: Rs. 195,833
- Peugeot Allure Variant: Rs. 216,667
Features of Peugeot 2008
Here are the specs and features of Peugeot 2008:
- 200cc MPI Turbo Engine which produces 130hp and 230Nm torque
- 6-speed Auto Transmission with front-wheel drive (FWD)
- 7-inch Floating Infotainment Touchscreen
- Smart Key entry
- Single-Zone Auto Climate Control
- Cruise Control.
- 3-claw full LED headlights and LED DRLs
- 17-inch Alloy Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
- Hill Start Assist
- Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
- Rear View Camera
- Front + Rear Parking Sensors
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Keep Assistance
- High Beam Assist
- Road Sign & Speed Limit Recognition