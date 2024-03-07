Peugeot 2008 Gets Special Installment Offer

Peugeot Pakistan has launched an enticing offer for car enthusiasts eyeing the Peugeot 2008 SUV.

Imagine cruising the streets in style and sophistication! Now, you can turn that dream into reality with Peugeot’s latest deal.

For a limited time, customers can drive away in the Peugeot 2008 with an unbeatable 0% interest rate on financing.

Here’s what you get with Peugeot’s offer:

0% interest rate: No extra charges on your loan, saving you money.

Easy installment plan: Spread the cost of your car over time.

50% down payment: You need to pay half upfront, making monthly payments easier.

18 equal installments: Pay the loan back in 18 monthly installments.

Following is the breakdown of the monthly installments:

Peugeot Active Variant: Rs. 195,833

Peugeot Allure Variant: Rs. 216,667

Features of Peugeot 2008

Here are the specs and features of Peugeot 2008:

200cc MPI Turbo Engine which produces 130hp and 230Nm torque

6-speed Auto Transmission with front-wheel drive (FWD)

7-inch Floating Infotainment Touchscreen

Smart Key entry

Single-Zone Auto Climate Control

Cruise Control.

3-claw full LED headlights and LED DRLs

17-inch Alloy Wheels

Panoramic Sunroof

Safety