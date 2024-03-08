Gold Price in Pakistan Rises by Over Rs. 13,000 Per Tola in Just 8 Days

Bullion’s winning streak continued for the eighth straight day on Friday as the price of gold in Pakistan surged to Rs. 228,600 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 450 per tola to Rs. 228,600, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 386 to Rs. 195,988.

The price of the precious metal in the local market has risen by Rs. 13,800 per tola since last Wednesday. During the current week, gold has gained Rs. 8,300 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices were set for their biggest weekly jump in five months today with spot gold at $2,157.32 per ounce as of 0601 GMT, while the US gold futures were at $2,164.60.