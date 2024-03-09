Where To Watch Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Karachi Kings will face off against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Arena, Karachi, and the game is poised for a dramatic finish as we come near to the conclusion of the regular season in this year’s PSL.

Karachi have two games in hand and if they lose tonight they will be out of the race for the top 4 which means that Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Islamabad United will make it to the playoffs if that happens.

Lahore will ensure that their arch-rivals do not qualify for the playoffs this time and will look to spoil the party for the Kings in their quest for playoff places.

The Qalandars’ fate was sealed a long time ago as they have won only once in 8 matches and they will try to take down their arch-rivals with them.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK –

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.