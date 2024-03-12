Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 13th March

The holy month of Ramadan holds great significance for all Muslims around the world.

They observe fast from dawn till dusk. However, it isn’t just about abstaining from food and drink; it’s also a time for reflection, prayer, and spiritual growth.

Pakistanis will observe the second Fast of the holy month on 13 March. The Sehri and Iftar times in different parts of the country vary slightly due to geographical location and daylight hours.

Sehri and Iftar Time Today

Sehri time in Lahore will end at 04:55 AM, followed by Islamabad at 04:59 AM, while the residents of Karachi will have to finish their meals before 05:28 AM.

Following are the Sehri and Iftar times across major cities of Pakistan: