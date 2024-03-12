Samsung Galaxy S24 Beats S23 in Sales With Ultra in The Lead

It seems the AI features in Galaxy S24 phones are paying well for Samsung as the lineup is doing better than the previous generation, as per Counterpoint Research. It is worth mentioning that even the Galaxy S23 did better than the Galaxy S22 lineup.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup is reporting higher sales than the Galaxy S23. This started with stronger pre-order figures but the solid performance continued with open sales as well. This has resulted in Samsung increasing its shipment targets for 2024 to 13 million units for Q1, up from the previous 12 million figure.

To quote exact figures, the Galaxy S24 family sales are 8% higher than Galaxy S23 during the same period. While 8% may appear to be a small number, when talking in millions of units, it is more significant than it seems. Some regions are also showing more impressive sales than others.

Region-wise, the Galaxy S24 is selling 28% better than before in markets including Western Europe (the UK, Germany, and France in particular) thanks to stronger pre-orders. The US and South Korea also reported increased numbers, with a 14% and 22% improvement in each region respectively.

Regarding the distribution among the individual S24 models, this year showcases a more balanced mix. In contrast to 2023, where the Galaxy S23 Ultra dominated with 60% of total sales, this year sees a more equitable distribution, with the S23 and S23+ each comprising approximately 20% of total sales.

According to Counterpoint’s data, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra accounted for 52% of total sales, indicating its significant popularity among consumers. Surprisingly, the compact Galaxy S24 saw an increase in popularity, comprising 27% of sales. However, despite high expectations for the Galaxy S24+, its sales remained relatively stagnant, representing only 21% of the total.